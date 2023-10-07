Preview: Boston College Eagles vs. Army Black Knights

The Boston College Eagles (2-3) are set to take on the Army Black Knights (2-2) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this matchup.

Army has been averaging 380.0 yards per game offensively this season, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been surrendering an average of 320.3 yards per game, putting them at 32nd in the FBS.

Boston College, on the other hand, ranks 76th in points per game, averaging 27.8. However, their defense has struggled, surrendering an average of 33.2 points per game, making them the 21st-worst in the FBS in terms of points surrendered.

The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network at 12:00 PM ET. If you don’t have access to a television, you can also stream the game on Fubo or ESPN+.

Army has shown a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Bryson Daily leading the way. He has been effective both through the air and on the ground, with 592 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He has also rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Boston College’s quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, has thrown for 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, while also contributing 358 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He will be a key player to watch in this game.

Both teams have their standout receivers as well. Army’s Isaiah Alston has 266 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Boston College’s Lewis Bond leads his squad with 350 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

This will be an interesting matchup between two teams with contrasting strengths and weaknesses. It’s a game that could go either way, so be sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

