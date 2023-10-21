Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Preview and Key Statistics

The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This game promises to be an exciting clash between two teams looking to improve their conference records.

Offensively, Arkansas is averaging 29.9 points per game, ranking 60th in the FBS. Their quarterback, K.J. Jefferson, has thrown for 1,450 yards, completing 66% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns. He has also contributed on the ground with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Razorbacks’ rushing attack is led AJ Green, who has carried the ball 38 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State, on the other hand, is averaging 30.2 points per game, ranking 54th in the FBS. Their quarterback, Will Rogers, has thrown for 1,275 yards, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack is led Jo’Quavious Marks, who has rushed for 458 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Arkansas allows an average of 25.1 points per game, ranking 66th in the FBS. Mississippi State allows 29.5 points per game, ranking 96th. Both teams have similar defensive statistics, with Arkansas allowing an average of 351.3 yards and Mississippi State allowing an average of 395.2 yards per game.

This game will be broadcast on ESPN at 12:00 PM ET. If you can’t catch the game on TV, you can stream it on Fubo. So, make sure to tune in and watch as these SEC opponents battle it out on the field.

Sources:

– Data Skrive