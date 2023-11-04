Preview: Florida Gators vs Arkansas Razorbacks – A Clash of SEC Foes

The stage is set for an exciting matchup as the Florida Gators (5-3) prepare to face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far, with Florida displaying offensive prowess while Arkansas boasts a stronger defensive front.

Florida’s offense has been averaging 28 points per game this season, placing them at 68th in the FBS rankings. On the defensive end, they have allowed an average of 22.9 points per game, securing them the 49th spot. Led quarterback Graham Mertz, Florida’s passing game has been a force to reckon with, accumulating 2,102 yards and 14 touchdowns.

On the other hand, Arkansas has struggled to gain yards on offense, averaging 305.9 total yards per game which ranks them 125th in the FBS. However, their defense has been impressive, conceding only 333 total yards per game, landing them at 32nd in the FBS rankings. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson has been instrumental for Arkansas, throwing for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

This SEC clash will undoubtedly be a battle of strengths, with Florida relying on their potent passing attack and Arkansas looking to their solid defensive unit to make an impact. It will be a game of intense competition, with both teams eager to secure a victory and improve their standing within the conference.

FAQ

When and where will the Florida Gators vs Arkansas Razorbacks game take place?

The game will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

What time does the game start?

The kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

Which channel will broadcast the game?

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Can I watch the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo.

What are some key statistics for Arkansas and Florida?

– Arkansas ranks 125th in offensive yards average, while Florida is ranked 57th.

– In terms of defensive yards average, Arkansas is ranked 28th, just ahead of Florida at 30th.

– Arkansas has struggled in rushing yards average, ranking 114th, compared to Florida’s 88th position.

– Florida has a stronger passing game, ranking 36th in pass yards average, while Arkansas ranks 107th.

– Arkansas has forced 32nd most turnovers, while Florida has secured the 14th spot.

– In terms of takeaways, Arkansas holds the 55th position, while Florida is at 130th.

Who are the key players to watch?

For Arkansas, K.J. Jefferson and Rashod Dubinion will play crucial roles in the offense, while Andrew Armstrong will be their go-to receiver. For Florida, Graham Mertz and Montrell Johnson will lead the offensive charge, with Ricky Pearsall as their top target in the receiving game.

Where can I find official team merchandise?

To support your favorite team, head to Fanatics, where you’ll find a wide range of officially licensed Florida and Arkansas gear, including jerseys, shirts, and much more.