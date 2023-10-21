Preview: Washington Huskies vs Arizona State Sun Devils

The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a Pac-12 showdown on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies have been dominant offensively, ranking fifth in the FBS with an average of 44.3 points per game. They have a solid defense as well, allowing an average of only 20.8 points per game. On the other hand, Arizona State has struggled on offense, averaging 342.2 total yards per game, ranking 103rd in the nation. Their defense has been slightly better, allowing 339.3 total yards per game.

To catch all the action, the game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 PM ET. Alternatively, you can stream the game on Fubo. This matchup promises to be exciting, with Washington’s high-powered offense going up against Arizona State’s determined defense.

Both teams have key statistical differences. Washington has been successful in both rushing and passing, averaging 119 rushing yards per game (109th-ranked) and 424.7 passing yards per game (1st-ranked). In comparison, Arizona State has struggled in rushing, averaging only 83.7 yards per game (128th-ranked), but has been relatively better in passing, averaging 258.5 yards per game (45th-ranked).

Key players to watch for Arizona State include quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who has thrown for 726 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. Running back Cameron Skattebo has been a standout performer with 367 rushing yards and five touchdowns. For Washington, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been impressive with 2,301 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Wide receiver Rome Odunze has been a primary target, accumulating 736 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, and this game will be a test of their abilities. Will Washington’s explosive offense overpower Arizona State’s defense? Tune in to find out.

Sources:

– Data Skrive