Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina: A Clash of Sun Belt Opponents

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) are set to face off in a Sun Belt conference matchup on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

Appalachian State’s offense has been impressive this season, ranking 24th in the FBS with an average of 461.2 yards per game. Their defense, on the other hand, ranks 62nd with 361.2 yards allowed per game. In terms of points, Coastal Carolina ranks 61st in scoring offense, averaging 30.8 points per game, while their defense allows an average of 23.6 points per game, placing them 57th in the FBS.

This game between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina is expected to be an exciting battle between two Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State will rely on the arm of quarterback Joey Aguilar, who has thrown for 1,225 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Running back Nate Noel will contribute to the rushing attack, with 638 yards and four touchdowns so far. Wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has been a key target for Aguilar, leading the team with 23 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Coastal Carolina’s quarterback, Grayson McCall, has thrown for 1,302 yards and six touchdowns this season. Running back Braydon Bennett leads the team in rushing with 245 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jared Brown has been a reliable target for McCall, with 28 receptions for 314 yards and one touchdown.

This matchup promises to be an interesting contest filled with offensive firepower and a battle between two solid defenses. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN2 or stream the game on Fubo. It’s a game that fans of both teams and college football enthusiasts won’t want to miss!

