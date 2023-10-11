The Amazing Race Season 35: Teams Head to Vietnam in Episode 3

The remaining teams on “The Amazing Race” season 35 continue their journey as they travel from Thailand to Vietnam in the upcoming episode titled “No Sleep and a Million Dollar Dream.” The episode will air on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Episode 3 can be streamed live on fuboTV and Paramount Plus, both of which offer free trials. It will also be available on demand on Paramount Plus after it airs.

In the previous episodes, Jocelyn and Victor emerged as back-to-back winners with their impressive performances. Their bilingualism provided an advantage, allowing them to finish ahead of the other teams. However, Jocelyn faced some challenges with the lotus arranging task. Despite this, they managed to overcome the language barrier in the Stock Up grocery delivery Detour and secure the win.

On the other hand, Elizabeth & Iliana’s decision to choose the Stock Up challenge proved to be a setback as they finished last and were eliminated from the race.

In the upcoming episode, the teams will face a new set of challenges in Vietnam. According to a synopsis from CBS, the teams will feel the strain of commercial travel before navigating through the Mekong Delta. The teams will be tasked with choosing between making rice paper or customizing a scooter wrapping it in vinyl.

“The Amazing Race” is a reality competition show where 13 teams of two race around the world with a limited budget. The first team to reach the final destination wins a prize of $1 million.

