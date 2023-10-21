Alabama Crimson Tide to Face Tennessee Volunteers in SEC Showdown

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown on October 21, 2023. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama’s defense has been strong this season, ranking 13th in the country only allowing 16 points per game. On the offensive side, they have averaged 30.1 points per game, placing them 56th in the nation.

Tennessee has excelled in total yards per game, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 443.8 yards per game. However, their defense has been their key strength, ranking 18th allowing only 303 total yards per game.

The game will be televised on CBS and can be streamed on Fubo. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET.

When comparing key statistics, Alabama has averaged 367.9 offensive yards per game (ranked 71st) and allowed 292.4 defensive yards per game (ranked 27th). Tennessee has averaged 443.8 offensive yards per game (ranked 61st) and allowed 303 defensive yards per game (ranked 11th).

In terms of turnovers and takeaways, Alabama ranks 22nd with six turnovers and 62nd with nine takeaways. Tennessee ranks 34th with seven turnovers and 80th with eight takeaways.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe has been a standout quarterback this season, with 1,397 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he has added 139 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jase McClellan leads the team in rushing yards with 454 and three touchdowns.

Tennessee’s Joe Milton has thrown for 1,264 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, with an additional 173 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jaylen Wright leads the team in rushing with 571 yards and one touchdown.

In terms of receiving, Alabama’s Jermaine Burton leads the team with 446 yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee’s Squirrel White has 305 receiving yards and Jabari Small leads in rushing with 359 yards.

The game promises to be an exciting SEC matchup between two skilled teams.

