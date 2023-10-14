Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: SEC Battle on the Gridiron

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. While Alabama’s offense has struggled this season, ranking 89th in total offense with an average of 360 yards per game, their defense has been impressive, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with only 360 yards allowed per game. On the other hand, Arkansas has struggled on both offense and defense, ranking 21st-worst in total offense with an average of 332.8 yards per game and 42nd in total defense with 340.7 yards allowed per contest.

This exciting matchup can be watched on ESPN, and for those who want to catch all the college football action this season, Fubo and ESPN+ are great options.

Leading the way for Alabama is quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has thrown for 1,159 yards, completing 67.6% of his passes, and has nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also been a threat on the ground, with 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Arkansas will rely on quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who has passed for 1,300 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while also contributing 136 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive leaders include running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, who have combined for 742 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been a favorite target for Milroe, with 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns. For the Razorbacks, running back AJ Green and receiver Andrew Armstrong have been key contributors, with Green rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Armstrong accumulating 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The outcome of this game will depend on which team can overcome their offensive struggles and capitalize on their defensive strengths. Alabama will look to continue their dominant defensive performance, while Arkansas will aim to improve their offensive efficiency.

Sources:

– Fubo

– ESPN

Definitions:

– SEC: Southeastern Conference, a collegiate athletic conference in the United States.

– ESPN: Entertainment and Sports Programming Network, a leading sports television network.