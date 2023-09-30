Alabama State Hornets Face Off Against Alcorn State Braves in SWAC Showdown: Game Preview

The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) are gearing up to face the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) in a highly anticipated SWAC showdown on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The game will take place at New ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

Defensively, Alabama State has proven themselves to be a formidable unit, ranking eighth-best in the nation allowing only 196.0 yards per game. However, their offense currently ranks 97th, averaging 298.7 yards per game.

On the other side, Alcorn State’s total offense ranks 100th in the FCS with an average of 294.0 yards per game. Their defense ranks 65th, allowing 358.3 total yards per contest.

The Hornets will look to their standout quarterback, Damon Stewart, who has recorded 348 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions so far this season. Ja’Won Howell will lead the rushing attack with 112 yards on 33 carries, while Kisean Johnson will be a key target in the passing game with 24 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Braves, their quarterback Aaron Allen has thrown for 482 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions. Jarveon Howard leads the rushing game with 249 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries. Malik Rodgers and Monterio Hunt will be key receiving options for Allen, both having already made significant contributions this season.

This eagerly anticipated matchup can be viewed on ESPN+, with the game scheduled for 6:00 PM ET. Fans can also catch all the action throughout the college football season on Fubo and ESPN+.

Sources:

– www.espn.com

– www.fanatics.com