Indiana Hoosiers Host Akron Zips in College Football Showdown

The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) will face off against the Akron Zips (1-2) in an exciting college football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Indiana’s offense has been averaging 356.0 yards per game, ranking 89th in the FBS, while their defense has been solid, ranking 38th and allowing only 298.3 yards per game. On the other hand, Akron’s offense has struggled this season, averaging only 16.0 points per game, which is one of the lowest in the FBS. Defensively, they rank 85th, allowing 26.7 points per game.

If you want to catch all the action, you can tune in to BTN to watch the game live at 7:30 PM ET.

In terms of key statistics, Akron’s offense has averaged 260.0 yards per game, ranking 130th, while Indiana has averaged 356.0 yards per game, ranking 93rd. Defensively, Akron has allowed an average of 344.7 yards per game, ranking 66th, while Indiana’s defense has been solid, allowing only 298.3 yards per game, ranking 36th.

For Akron, DJ Iron has been their top performer with 388 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Lorenzo Lingard has been a dual threat, leading the team in rushing and receiving yards, while Drake Anderson has also contributed in the running game. Daniel George and Jasaiah Gathings have been reliable targets in the passing game.

Indiana’s quarterback, Tayven Jackson, has thrown for 559 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jaylin Lucas has been their top rusher with two touchdowns, while also contributing in the receiving game. Josh Henderson has also found success on the ground, and Cam Camper has been their leading receiver.

Source: Data Skrive.