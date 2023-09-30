Akron Zips to Face Buffalo Bulls in MAC Battle

The Akron Zips (1-3) will be taking on the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a MAC battle on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Zips have struggled offensively, ranking 17th-worst in total offense with an average of 313.5 yards per game. However, their defense has performed slightly better, ranking 46th with 329 yards allowed per game. On the other hand, the Bulls have been more productive offensively, ranking 64th in points per game with 29.8. However, their defense has been a weak point, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 44.5 points allowed per game.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+ and will be held at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio.

Akron’s DJ Iron has been a dual threat for the team this season, with 582 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Lorenzo Lingard has been the team’s top rusher with 191 yards and one touchdown, while Jasaiah Gathings has led the team in receiving with 173 yards. Buffalo’s Cole Snyder has thrown for 933 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mike Washington has been the team’s leading rusher with 234 yards and two touchdowns, while Marlyn Johnson has paced the team in receiving with 175 yards and four touchdowns.

Both teams will be looking for a win in this MAC matchup, so tune in to ESPN+ to catch the action!

