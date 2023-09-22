Air Force Falcons Set to Take on San Jose State Spartans

The Air Force Falcons (3-0) are gearing up for a Mountain West Conference (MWC) showdown against the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. The game is scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023, and will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

While Air Force currently ranks 72nd in total offense, averaging 385 yards per game, their defense has been stellar, allowing only 385 yards per game, the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). On the other hand, San Jose State is ranked 66th in the FBS in scoring offense, averaging 30.3 points per game, but their defense has struggled, allowing 30.5 points per game, ranking 106th.

In terms of key statistics, Air Force leads in rushing yards, averaging 320.7 per game and ranking 1st in the FBS, while San Jose State lags behind with 140.3 rushing yards per game, ranked 83rd. In the passing game, Air Force averages 64.3 yards per game (131st), while San Jose State averages 213.5 yards per game (87th).

On the offensive side, Air Force’s leading rusher is Owen Burk, who has accumulated 222 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns. Jared Roznos leads the team in receiving yards with 144, catching three passes, including one for a touchdown.

San Jose State’s quarterback, Chevan Cordeiro, has thrown for 774 yards this season, completing 59.1% of his passes with six touchdowns and one interception. Quali Conley has been a force on the ground for San Jose State, accumulating 213 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Fans can show their support for either team visiting Fanatics, where official licensed Air Force and San Jose State gear is available.

Source: Data Skrive.