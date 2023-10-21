Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen: A Clash of Offense and Defense

The upcoming matchup between the No. 22 Air Force Falcons and the Navy Midshipmen promises to be an exciting clash of offense and defense. The Air Force Falcons, boasting an undefeated record of 6-0, have been dominant on defense, ranking third-best in the FBS in yards allowed per game. On the other hand, the Navy Midshipmen have struggled on offense this season, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS in points per game.

In terms of offensive statistics, Air Force has been more successful than Navy. The Falcons rank 55th in total offense, averaging 412.2 yards per game. Their rushing attack has been particularly potent, ranking first in the nation with an average of 334.2 yards per game. On the passing front, they have struggled, ranking 133rd with an average of 78 yards per game.

Defensively, Air Force has been outstanding, allowing an average of only 240 yards per game. Their ability to stop the run has been a key factor in their success, ranking second in the nation with an average of 78 rushing yards allowed per game. Their pass defense has also been solid, ranking eighth with only four turnovers forced.

In contrast, Navy’s offense has been lackluster this season. They have struggled to generate points, averaging only 20.3 points per game. Their rushing attack, while still effective, ranks fifth in the nation with an average of 235.7 yards per game. However, their passing game has been almost non-existent, ranking 132nd with an average of 99.3 yards per game.

Defensively, Navy has been average, allowing 375.3 yards per game. They have been able to force turnovers, ranking second in the nation with three turnovers forced. However, they have struggled to take the ball away, ranking 109th with only six takeaways.

Key players to watch for Air Force include Emmanuel Michel, who leads the team in rushing yards with 497 and has found the end zone eight times. Jared Roznos has been a reliable target, recording 279 receiving yards and two touchdowns. For Navy, Tai Lavatai has been the leading passer with 426 yards and three touchdowns, while Alex Tecza has been a force in the running game with 503 yards and four touchdowns.

This highly anticipated matchup between Air Force and Navy will take place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, and fans can also stream the game on Fubo. Make sure to tune in for what promises to be an exciting clash between offense and defense.

