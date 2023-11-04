The Air Force Falcons Take on the Army Black Knights in a Highly Anticipated Showdown

In a clash of the titans, the No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) will face off against the Army Black Knights (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Air Force defense has been nothing short of exceptional this season, ranking in the top 25 allowing only 13.4 points per game. Meanwhile, their offense has been potent, averaging 33.6 points per game and ranking 29th in the nation. On the other hand, the Army offense has struggled, averaging only 20.1 points per game, but their defense has held strong, allowing 25.5 points per game.

This highly anticipated game will showcase an interesting matchup between the dominant Air Force rushing attack and the formidable Army defense. Air Force boasts the top rushing offense in the nation, averaging 300.4 yards per game, while Army’s defense ranks 22nd against the run, allowing just 191.9 yards per game. It will be a battle of wills as Air Force looks to break through Army’s stout defensive line.

To catch all the live action and witness the clash between these two college football powerhouses, tune in to CBS Sports Network at 2:30 PM ET. If you prefer to stream the game, you can do so on Fubo. Make sure not to miss this thrilling showdown between the Air Force Falcons and the Army Black Knights.

Q: What are the key statistics for Air Force and Army?

A: Air Force has the 82nd-ranked offense in terms of yards per game while Army ranks 115th. However, Air Force boasts the 3rd-ranked defense, while Army’s defense is ranked 61st.

Q: Who are the leading players for Air Force and Army?

A: Emmanuel Michel is the leading rusher for Air Force with 696 yards and nine touchdowns. Jared Roznos leads Air Force in receiving yards with 313 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Daily has thrown for 740 yards and six touchdowns for Army, while Kanye Udoh leads the team in rushing with 364 yards and one touchdown. Isaiah Alston is Army’s top receiver with 266 yards and two touchdowns.