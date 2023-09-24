Preview: Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings in WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are set to face off in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 1 just around the corner. If you don’t want to miss any of the action, you can watch live WNBA games on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo.

For those looking to place bets on the game, BetMGM Sportsbook offers the latest odds and a new user offer, no promo code required.

The Aces vs. Wings Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on ESPN and will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

When it comes to key stats, Las Vegas has the advantage, averaging 7.9 more points per game than Dallas gives up. The Aces also have a higher shooting percentage from the field and a better three-point shooting percentage.

However, the teams are evenly matched in rebounding, with the Aces averaging 3.9 fewer rebounds per game than the Wings.

In terms of recent performance, the Aces have been scoring slightly lower in their last 10 games compared to their season average. Their points-allowed average has also been slightly lower in their past 10 games. Additionally, they have been making fewer three-pointers and shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span.

Unfortunately, the Aces have a couple of players out due to injuries, including Candace Parker (foot) and Riquna Williams (back).

With all this information in mind, the Aces and Wings are ready to battle it out in the semifinals. Don’t miss the thrilling matchups between these two teams as they vie for a spot in the WNBA finals.

Sources:

– Fubo

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– ESPN

Note: All injury information is sourced from 2023 Data Skrive.