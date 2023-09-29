Aces vs. Wings: WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 3 Preview

In Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Dallas Wings. The Aces have been in impressive form, scoring an average of 92.8 points per game, which is 7.9 points more than what the Wings allow. Las Vegas has also been efficient with their shooting, making 48.6% of their shots from the field.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Aces have a slight advantage, shooting 37.2% compared to Dallas’ opponents’ 36.0%. The Aces have a 28-3 record when shooting better than 44.4% from the field and are 17-3 when shooting better than 36.0% from beyond the arc.

However, the Aces have seen a decrease in scoring in their last 10 games, averaging 89.5 points per game. They have also been making fewer three-pointers per game (8.8 compared to their season average of 9.3) and shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc (34.1% compared to their season-long average of 37.2%) in that span.

In terms of injuries, the Aces will be without Candace Parker due to a foot injury and Riquna Williams due to suspension.

Overall, this game promises to be an exciting match-up between two talented teams. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN or stream it on Fubo.