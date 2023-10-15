The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty Face Off in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals

The highly anticipated Game 3 of the WNBA Finals will feature a clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces have been performing exceptionally well this season, scoring an average of 92.8 points per game. This is 12.2 points higher than the points allowed the Liberty, which is 80.6 points.

Las Vegas has been efficient in their shooting, making 48.6% of their field goal attempts. This is 6.2 percentage points higher than the percentage allowed New York’s opponents, which is 42.4%. When the Aces shoot above 42.4%, they have an impressive overall record of 32 wins and 3 losses.

The Aces have also been successful from beyond the arc, hitting 37.2% of their three-point shots. This is 3.1% higher than what the Liberty allows their opponents to shoot from deep. When Las Vegas makes more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts, they hold a remarkable record of 21 wins and 3 losses.

Both teams have a similar rebounding rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.1 fewer rebounds per game than the Liberty.

In their recent 10 games, the Aces have been scoring an average of 93.1 points, slightly higher than their season-long average. Their defense has also been solid, allowing 5.3 fewer points per game in the last 10 games compared to the entire season.

However, the Aces have faced an injury setback with Candace Parker, who is currently out due to a foot injury.

As the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty meet in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, fans can expect an exciting matchup between two highly skilled teams.

