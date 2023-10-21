Tennessee Volunteers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Preview and Key Matchups

The No. 17-ranked Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the No. 11-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated college football game on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream, or they can subscribe to Sling TV.

Tennessee vs. Alabama is a Week 8 NCAA Football matchup that will be televised on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama currently sits atop the Southeastern Conference West with a perfect 4-0 record in league play. This game is crucial for Tennessee, as they have the opportunity to control their own destiny in the SEC East if they can win out. However, they face a tough challenge as they begin a stretch of three SEC road games before hosting top-ranked Georgia on Nov. 18.

One key matchup to watch is Alabama’s run defense against Tennessee’s rushing offense. The Crimson Tide have been solid against the run, ranking 18th nationally giving up only 104.2 yards per game. Tennessee’s rushing attack, led running back Jaylen Wright, has been dominant, averaging 231.3 yards per game and ranking sixth nationally.

Keep an eye on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III, who is coming off a low passing yardage performance but has been effective overall this season. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, averaging 210.7 yards passing per game. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has shown success with his downfield throws and has limited costly mistakes.

This will be the 21st game between these rival teams with both of them ranked. Tennessee is looking for consecutive wins in the series for the first time since 2003 and 2004. The Volunteers haven’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2003, where they prevailed in a game that went into five overtimes.

Tennessee’s defense has been strong this season, allowing only 17 points per game and two touchdowns over the last seven quarters. They will face a stiff challenge from Alabama’s offense, led standout linebacker Dallas Turner.

