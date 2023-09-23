Syracuse Orange Football Team to Host Army West Point for Military Appreciation Day

The Syracuse Orange Football Team will be hosting the Army West Point Black Knights for a special Military Appreciation Day game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 23 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network and can be streamed live on fuboTV and other live TV services.

The Orange have started the season with a perfect 3-0 record, matching their performance from the previous season. Head coach Dino Babers, now in his eighth season, has led his team to early success. In their most recent game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Syracuse emerged victorious with a 35-20 win. One standout player for the Orange was Garret Shrader, who impressed with his incredible fakes that caught the attention of the nation and earned him the nickname “magician” from Babers.

The Army West Point team is coming off a 37-29 win over UTSA and will provide a tough challenge for Syracuse. Although Syracuse holds a slight head-to-head lead of 11-10 against the Black Knights, the teams haven’t faced off since 1996.

For fans who can’t attend the game in person, they can tune in to the ACC Network on various cable providers such as Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, Dish Network, and New Visions. Streaming options include fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and ESPN.com for cable subscribers with access to ACC Network.

Those unable to watch can also listen to the game on TK 99/105 or nationwide on Sirius XM. Tickets for Syracuse Orange Football games can be purchased from StubHub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and MEGASeats. Fans can also show their support purchasing gear for the 2023 season on Fanatics.

As for betting on the game, it is not available for in-state college teams due to New York’s betting laws. However, fans outside of New York can explore various introductory offers from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Bet365, and more.

To stream the game, fuboTV is a recommended option. FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that focuses on live sports and offers 150 channels, starting at $74.99. It includes 1,000 hours of DVR and is compatible with most devices. New users can try fuboTV for free for 7 days.

With the Syracuse Orange Football Team off to a strong start, this Military Appreciation Day game against Army West Point promises to be an exciting showdown between two talented teams. Whether fans are cheering from the stadium or watching from home, the game is sure to provide thrilling football action.

