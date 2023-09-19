Stream the “Child’s Play” Series for Free on Syfy

If you’re a fan of the classic horror franchise “Child’s Play,” you’re in luck! Syfy is hosting a marathon of “Child’s Play” movies to celebrate the upcoming premiere of “Chucky” season 3 on October 4. Now is the perfect time to catch up on all the terrifying adventures of the murderous Good Guy doll.

The “Child’s Play” series revolves around Chucky, a doll possessed the soul of a serial killer. From his early days targeting innocent children to his twisted romance in “Bride of Chucky,” Chucky has faced numerous challenges, including parenting, infiltrating mental institutions, and seeking revenge. This iconic slasher villain has endured every form of execution imaginable.

If you’re eager to revisit the “Child’s Play” movies or immerse yourself in this horror franchise for the first time, you can catch the full marathon on Syfy. And don’t worry if you miss it—the marathon will continue until October 4, when “Chucky” season 3 premieres.

For those looking to stream the “Child’s Play” series, there are several options available. Fubo, Sling, and DIRECTV Stream offer free trial periods through which you can access Syfy and enjoy the marathon. Fubo provides over 200 channels of entertainment for $74.99/month, while Sling offers diverse plans starting at $20/month. DIRECTV Stream, with plans starting at $64.99/month, gives you access to over 75 channels.

So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare for a full day of scary dolls on Syfy. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the horror genre, the “Child’s Play” series is sure to provide plenty of thrills and chills.

