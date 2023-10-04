“Survivor” Season 45 Episode Preview: “Brought a Bazooka to a Tea Party”

In the upcoming episode of “Survivor” titled “Brought a Bazooka to a Tea Party,” the remaining castaways will face a critical decision that could have a lasting impact on their game. A representative from each tribe will embark on a boat where they will make a high-stakes choice. Additionally, the tribes will need to locate the key to victory in the immunity challenge to unlock a valuable fishing gear reward.

The competition takes place in the stunning islands of Fiji, where the 18 contestants must learn to adapt or risk being voted out. The initial challenge will determine which tribe secures essential camp supplies, putting them at an advantage. The other two tribes will have to work hard and strategize to earn their camp necessities. A race to victory and immunity will follow, while the tribe that finishes last will face a nerve-wracking tribal council where they must eliminate a member.

The host, Jeff Probst, leads the castaways through numerous challenges as they compete for the coveted title of “Sole Survivor” and the grand prize of $1 million. This season showcases a diverse group of individuals, including a therapist, a gym owner, a grad student, a truck driver, an investment analyst, a software salesman, a bartender, an attorney, an insurance agent, a civil rights attorney, and more.

To catch the latest episode of “Survivor,” tune in to CBS on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. For those unable to watch it live on television, streaming options such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ offer free trials to watch the episode online.

Sources:

– DirecTV Stream: A streaming service providing access to over 100 channels and on-demand titles, with packages starting at $64.99 a month.

– Paramount+: A streaming service that includes CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, Smithsonian Channel, and more, with plans starting at $5.99 a month.

– fuboTV: A streaming service offering over 100 live and on-demand channels, including AMC, ESPN, NBC Sports, and more, with plans starting at $69.99 a month.

Note: The URLs for the sources have been omitted.