New “Survivor” Episode: Castaways Face Hunger and Difficult Choices

In the upcoming episode of the hit reality show “Survivor,” titled “I Don’t Want to Be the Worm,” the contestants will be pushed to their limits as they battle hunger and the toll it takes on their bodies. Airing on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 8-9:30 p.m. on CBS, this episode promises to deliver both intense challenges and difficult decisions.

According to CBS, the castaways will find themselves with empty stomachs, leading them to dream about their favorite foods from home. The physical and mental strain of running on empty begins to wear them down. However, in a twist, one castaway from each tribe will have the opportunity to embark on a journey where they must make a choice between sustenance or a potential advantage. This decision could have far-reaching consequences for their game.

In the previous episode of “Survivor,” viewers witnessed Sean Edwards being voted off the island. Sabiyah Broderick and Brandon Donlon were previously eliminated, and Hannah Rose voluntarily left the competition in the season debut.

“Survivor” is a reality show that strands 18 people in the islands of Fiji, where they must learn to adapt to their environment or face elimination. The tribes must complete challenges to secure crucial camp supplies, with the first tribe to finish gaining a significant advantage. The other two tribes have to work hard to earn their camp essentials. Immunity is earned through more physical and mental challenges, with the tribe finishing last forced to vote someone out at tribal council.

Hosted Jeff Probst, the show aims to find the “Sole Survivor,” who will walk away with the coveted $1 million prize.

For the fans who don’t want to miss a moment, CBS offers live streaming of the show through DirecTV Stream (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and Paramount+ (free trial).

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is DirecTV Stream?

DirecTV Stream is a streaming service that provides access to over 100 channels, a wide range of on-demand content, and the ability to stream across three devices simultaneously. It also offers unlimited cloud DVR storage. The available channels include popular networks like ABC, HGTV, Hallmark, Bravo, BET, Discovery, Food Network, AMC, Animal Planet, CMT, Comedy Central, FX, ID, Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids. DirecTV Stream offers different packages, starting from $64.99 per month for the Entertainment package up to $154.99 per month for the Premier package. A five-day free trial is available for new subscribers.

2. What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a streaming service that includes a variety of channels such as CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Smithsonian Channel. It also offers sports content and original programming, including prequels to popular shows like “Yellowstone.” The Paramount+ Essential Plan is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Paramount+ provides a seven-day free trial for new users.

3. What is fuboTV?

fuboTV is a streaming service that offers more than 100 live and on-demand channels, including popular networks such as AMC, E!, HGTV, ESPN, NBC Sports, NFL Network, FS1, MSNBC, Food Network, Great American Living, Magnolia Network, Animal Planet, Bravo, FX, CMT, Comedy Central, and Hallmark. fuboTV also provides cloud DVR functionality. The service offers three different plans: Pro ($69.99 per month), Elite ($79.99 per month), and Ultimate ($99.99 per month). Additional add-ons like EPIX, Showtime, and Starz are also available. fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers.