“Survivor” Episode Preview: “Music to My Ears”

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, CBS will air the next episode of the hit reality show “Survivor” titled “Music to My Ears.” The episode will be broadcasted from 8-9:30 p.m. and will feature intense challenges and tribal council drama.

In this episode, the tribes will compete in an immunity challenge and fight to secure safety for another night. However, one tribe will ultimately be sent to tribal council, where one person will be voted out of the game. This follows last week’s elimination of Sabiyah Broderick and the previous eliminations of Brandon Donlon and Hannah Rose.

On “Survivor,” 18 contestants are abandoned on the islands of Fiji, where they must adapt to survive. The tribes must complete challenges to win crucial camp supplies and secure immunity. The tribe that finishes last will head to tribal council, where they must vote someone out.

The host of the show is Jeff Probst, and the contestants are competing to be named the “Sole Survivor” and win the $1 million prize. The remaining castaways include a diverse group of individuals, such as an estate attorney, a gym owner, a grad student, a school principal, an investment analyst, a software salesman, a singer, a software developer, a bartender, a critical care nurse, an attorney, an insurance agent, a civil rights attorney, and an entrepreneur.

If you want to watch the episode live, you can stream it on CBS’ DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Paramount+ platforms. DirecTV Stream offers access to over 100 channels and a five-day free trial. Paramount+ includes CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and more, with a seven-day free trial. fuboTV provides over 100 live and on-demand channels, including sports networks, and has a seven-day free trial as well.

Don’t miss the thrilling “Music to My Ears” episode of “Survivor” as the castaways battle it out for survival and strategize to outlast their competitors.

