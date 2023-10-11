The Next Episode of “Survivor” Features a Challenging Twist, “No Man Left Behind”

The upcoming episode of the popular reality show “Survivor” on CBS, titled “No Man Left Behind,” promises to deliver suspense and excitement for fans. In this episode, tribes must compete in a reward challenge to earn a large fruit platter and the opportunity to raid the camp of one of the losing teams. Additionally, the tribes will engage in a rolling challenge, with the winners earning safety for another night.

Last week, viewers witnessed the elimination of Brandon Donlon during the Tribal Council, marking the second elimination of the 45th season. The premiere episode saw Hannah Rose choosing to have her torch extinguished her own request.

“Survivor” places 18 contestants in the unforgiving islands of Fiji, where their ability to adapt plays a crucial role in their survival. The first challenge of the season determines which tribe secures essential camp supplies. The other two tribes need to be strategic and work hard to earn their camp essentials. Subsequently, tribes compete in a climbing challenge for immunity, while the last-place team faces Tribal Council and must vote someone out of the game.

Guiding the contestants through their grueling journey is the show’s host, Jeff Probst. The participants are vying for the coveted title of “Sole Survivor” and the chance to win a staggering $1 million prize.

The remaining castaways on the show include a diverse group of individuals, such as Julie Alley, an estate attorney from Brentwood, Tennessee, Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, a gym owner from O’Fallon, Illinois, and Kellie Nalbandian, a critical care nurse from New York City, New York, among others.

To watch the “No Man Left Behind” episode of “Survivor,” tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. For those who prefer to stream, options include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ – all of which offer free trials.

