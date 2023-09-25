Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor Antakya: Super Lig Match Preview

Trabzonspor will be facing off against Hatayspor Antakya in Monday’s Super Lig matchup. Get ready to catch all the action live! For more soccer excitement, don’t forget to tune in to Fubo!

Trabzonspor, with a record of 3 wins, 0 draws, and 2 losses, will be travelling to Mersin Stadium in Mersin to take on Hatayspor Antakya, who currently have a record of 1 win, 4 draws, and 0 losses. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.

To watch the game live, you can tune in to beIN Sports on your TV. Alternatively, you can stream it online through Fubo. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to catch the thrilling soccer action!

If you’re a soccer enthusiast, make sure to follow Fubo and ESPN+ to stay updated with matches from around the world throughout the year.

