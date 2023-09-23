Super Lig Sunday Schedule: Kayserispor vs Besiktas and More

The Sunday schedule of the Super Lig promises exciting matchups, with one of the games to watch being Kayserispor versus Besiktas. Fans can catch the live coverage of all Super Lig action with the information provided below.

Kayserispor, with a record of 2-3-0, will be traveling to face off against Besiktas (2-1-1) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul. The game is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET and will be available for streaming on beIN Sports or Fubo.

In another exciting match, Konyaspor (2-2-1) will be taking on MKE Ankaragucu (1-2-2) at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara. The game is scheduled for the same time as the Kayserispor versus Besiktas match and can also be watched on various streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor (2-2-0) will be making a journey to play against Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-3-1) at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.

Lastly, Alanyaspor (1-4-0) will be hosting Fenerbahce Istanbul (4-0-0) at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya at 1:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the game live on beIN Sports or stream it on Fubo.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy more soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+. It is important to bet responsibly and if you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, please seek help from 1-800-GAMBLER.

