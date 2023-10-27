How to Catch the Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high after a significant victory on Sunday Night football. Now, they are looking to carry that momentum into their next game against the Washington Commanders. If you want to catch all the action, here’s how you can watch, stream, or listen to the game:

Television and Streaming Options

The Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game will be broadcasted on FOX. Tune in at 1 PM to catch the live action. Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink will be providing the play-by-play commentary. If you’re unsure whether the game will be televised in your area, you can check visiting the FOX website.

After the final whistle, make sure to join Marisa Pilla, Fran Duffy, and Eagles legend Ike Reese for The Postgame Show presented Ricoh. They will bring you highlights, press conferences, game analysis, and more. You can watch the show on Philadelphiaeagles.com, the Eagles app, and the team’s social media channels.

For fans outside of the market, NFL+ is the way to go. This exclusive video streaming subscription service allows you to stream the game live if it’s out of your local market. NFL+ also offers other features such as live preseason games, regular-season games, postseason games (on phone and tablet only), local and national audio for every game, on-demand NFL Network shows, NFL Films archives, and much more.

YouTube Primetime and YouTube TV subscribers can also watch the Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game through NFL Sunday Ticket.

And if you’re watching from outside the country, NFL Game Pass International provides streaming capabilities for games across the league.

Now you’re all set to enjoy the Eagles’ quest for another victory against the Washington Commanders. Grab your snacks, pick your preferred viewing method, and get ready for an exciting game of football.

