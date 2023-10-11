How to Watch the Eagles vs. Jets Game

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New York Jets in a highly anticipated game. Here’s how you can watch, stream, or listen to the action.

If you’re in the United States, the game will be televised on FOX, with Kevin Kugler and former Eagles and Jets player Mark Sanchez providing commentary. Laura Okmin will be reporting from the sideline. Check your local listings to see if the game is being televised in your area.

After the game, make sure to tune in to The Postgame Show presented Ricoh. Hosted Marisa Pilla, Fran Duffy, and Eagles legend Ike Reese, the show will have highlights, press conferences, game analysis, and more. You can watch it on Philadelphiaeagles.com, the Eagles app, or the team’s social media channels.

If you’re outside of the United States, you can stream the game on NFL+. This exclusive video streaming service allows you to watch live out-of-market preseason, regular-season, and postseason games on your phone or tablet. It also provides access to live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives, and more.

YouTube Primetime and YouTube TV will also carry the game through NFL Sunday Ticket. This means you can stream the game on these platforms if you have a subscription.

For international viewers, NFL Game Pass International is the way to go. This service allows you to stream games from across the league, including the Eagles vs. Jets game.

No matter where you are, there are plenty of options to catch the Eagles vs. Jets game. So grab your snacks, find a comfortable spot, and enjoy the excitement of America’s Game of the Week.

