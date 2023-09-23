Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard – A Lifetime Movie Coming Soon

Emily Osment and Anna Hopkins are set to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie, Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard. Based on a true story, the movie follows the friendship of Magen and Heidi, who have been best friends for ten years. When Heidi becomes pregnant, Magen pretends to be pregnant as well and travels from Houston to Austin to support her friend. However, things take a dark turn when Heidi goes missing along with her newborn daughter shortly after giving birth.

This incident raises suspicions about Magen’s loyalty and her true motivations. As authorities dig deeper, they uncover a twisted and elaborate plan that Magen may have orchestrated. The movie explores the secrets Magen is hiding and the lengths she would go to achieve her desires.

If you're interested in watching Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard, you can tune in to Lifetime on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c.

Additionally, you can watch the movie the day after its premiere subscribing to the Lifetime Movie Club or through Amazon Prime Video.

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard is a gripping tale that delves into the complexities of friendship and the dark side of human nature. Don’t miss this exciting Lifetime movie as it unravels a shocking true story of deception and murder.

