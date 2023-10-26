The Dark Side of Stepsisters: A Thrilling New Movie to Watch

Get ready for a thrilling new movie experience with “Stalked My Stepsister,” a gripping Lifetime original film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Premiering on the Lifetime Movie Network on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c, this movie takes you on a rollercoaster ride of suspense and mystery.

In “Stalked My Stepsister,” we meet 17-year-old Maddy Andrews, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the sinister dark side of her seemingly perfect stepsister. Maddy is faced with the terrifying realization that her own safety, as well as her mother’s, is at stake. She must find a way to protect herself and uncover the truth before she becomes the next victim in a long line of haunting events.

But where can you watch this thrilling movie? If you can’t wait for the premiere, you have options. The live stream of the movie will be available on Philo, a popular and affordable live streaming service. Philo offers a free trial for new subscribers, giving you the opportunity to watch “Stalked My Stepsister” as it airs.

If you prefer to watch at your own convenience, you can also stream the movie on demand the day after its premiere with a subscription to the Lifetime Movie Club. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video offers a 7-day free trial for all Amazon Prime members.

Philo, the live streaming service providing the live stream of the movie, offers over 70 channels for just $25 a month after the free trial. In addition to Lifetime, you can enjoy popular channels such as the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. With unlimited DVR and a variety of on-demand movies and TV shows, Philo is an excellent option for entertainment lovers on a budget.

Don’t miss out on the heart-pounding suspense and unpredictable twists of “Stalked My Stepsister.” Tune in to the Lifetime Movie Network or explore your streaming options to experience this thrilling movie firsthand.

FAQ

Where can I watch “Stalked My Stepsister”?

The movie “Stalked My Stepsister” can be watched on the Lifetime Movie Network when it premieres on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8/7c. You can also stream it live on Philo with a free trial or watch it on demand the day after its premiere with a subscription to the Lifetime Movie Club.

What is Philo?

Philo is a live streaming service that provides access to over 70 live TV channels, including Lifetime and other popular networks like the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and more. It offers a free trial for new subscribers and costs just $25 a month after the trial period.

