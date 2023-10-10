How to Watch SportsNet Pittsburgh on Live TV Streaming Services

You don’t have to pay for an expensive cable package to watch your favorite Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins games on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Thanks to live TV streaming services, you can stream SportsNet Pittsburgh and enjoy all the action from the comfort of your own home.

One option for watching SportsNet Pittsburgh is DIRECTV STREAM. With the Choice package, priced at $99.99 per month, you can stream SportsNet Pittsburgh and catch all the games of your beloved teams. DIRECTV STREAM also offers over 90 channels, including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and more. Subscribers also get unlimited DVR storage and can watch on an unlimited number of screens on their home network.

Another streaming service that includes SportsNet Pittsburgh is fuboTV. With the Pro and Elite plans, priced at $85.98 per month, you can stream SportsNet Pittsburgh and never miss a Pirates or Penguins game. fuboTV is known for being a sports-centered streaming service and offers over 110 channels, including FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and Big Ten Network. Subscribers can also add the Sports Plus package for $10.99 per month, which includes NFL RedZone, NBA TV, and more. Both Pro and Elite plans come with 1000 hours of Cloud DVR storage and support simultaneous streaming on unlimited screens.

Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV does not offer SportsNet Pittsburgh in its streaming channel lineup. However, Hulu + Live TV does provide over 75 channels, including FS1, FS2, NFL Network, and TBS. Subscribers can also add a sports add-on package for $9.99 per month, which includes NFL RedZone and other sports channels. As of April 13, Hulu + Live TV offers unlimited DVR, and users can watch on up to two screens at a time.

Sling TV is another streaming service that does not offer SportsNet Pittsburgh in its channel lineup. With a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $55 per month, you have access to 50 channels, including NFL Network, Stadium, and TNT. Sling TV provides 50 hours of free DVR storage, with an option to upgrade to 200 hours for an additional $5 per month. The number of screens you can stream on depends on your subscription, with Sling Orange limited to one screen, Sling Blue allowing up to three screens, and a combination of Sling Orange + Sling Blue enabling streaming on up to four screens simultaneously.

Finally, YouTube TV also does not include SportsNet Pittsburgh in its channel lineup. However, YouTube TV offers over 85 channels, including MLB Network, NBA TV, and NFL Network. Subscribers can add a sports add-on package for $10.99 per month, which includes channels like NFL RedZone and Fox Soccer Plus. YouTube TV provides unlimited Cloud DVR storage and supports streaming on up to three devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, if you want to watch Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins games on SportsNet Pittsburgh without a cable package, you can choose from live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. Each service has its own channel lineup, pricing, and features, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs and enjoy your favorite teams’ games from the comfort of your own home.

Definitions:

– SportsNet Pittsburgh: A regional sports network that broadcasts Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins games.

– Live TV streaming service: A service that allows users to stream live television channels over the internet.

– DVR: Digital Video Recorder, a device or feature that allows users to record and store television programs for later viewing.

