In a highly anticipated exclusive event, South Park continues to push boundaries with its newest special, South Park: Enter the Multiverse, set to premiere on Friday, October 27. Departing from their previous specials, such as South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, this latest installment takes viewers on a mind-bending journey into the unknown.

The story revolves around Cartman, who is plagued chilling and unsettling dreams that seem to foretell the end of the life he has come to know and love. As the town of South Park grapples with the emergence of artificial intelligence, the adults find themselves facing their own existential dilemmas. The advent of AI is turning their world upside down, forcing them to question their choices and confront the consequences of their actions.

For fans eagerly awaiting the premiere, South Park: Enter the Multiverse can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+. Whether you’re a long-time subscriber or new to the platform, Paramount+ offers a free trial period, allowing viewers to watch the special without any financial commitment. This trial period can be especially enticing for those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s, as Paramount+ includes beloved Nickelodeon classics like Spongebob Squarepants and Rocko’s Modern Life, as well as popular MTV shows such as Girl Code and Silent Library.

Beyond nostalgic favorites, Paramount+ boasts a wide range of content from channels like the Smithsonian Channel, VH1, Comedy Central, BET, and CBS. Additionally, the streaming service features its own original content, providing viewers with a diverse array of entertainment options.

Following the free trial period, subscribers can choose from two payment options. The essentials plan, priced at $5.99 per month, offers limited ads. Meanwhile, those seeking an ad-free experience can opt for the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, priced at $11.99 per month.

With South Park: Enter the Multiverse promising to once again push boundaries and captivate audiences, fans of the iconic series can look forward to another unforgettable and thought-provoking chapter in the South Park universe.

