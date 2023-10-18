Thursday’s Soccer Schedule: Exciting Matches to Watch Today

Today’s soccer schedule offers a range of thrilling competitions for fans to enjoy. One of the standout matches is Deportivo Maldonado versus River Plate (URU) in a Campeonato Uruguayo Primera game.

For those seeking more soccer coverage, ESPN+ is a great option to watch the action live.

Other matches on the schedule include Cerro versus Danubio in the Campeonato Uruguayo Primera, Utah State against UNLV in Women’s College Soccer, and California versus Oregon in Women’s College Soccer.

The Women’s College Soccer lineup also features games such as Ohio State versus Rutgers, Monmouth against Hofstra, Mississippi State versus Vanderbilt, and Washington against Utah.

In addition, soccer enthusiasts can look forward to North Carolina facing off against Notre Dame, Maryland versus Wisconsin, Boise State taking on Nevada, New Mexico against Colorado State, Arizona State versus USC, Oregon State versus Stanford, Washington against California, San Diego State against Wyoming, and Arizona versus UCLA.

To watch these matches, viewers can tune in to various TV channels such as GolTV, Stadium, Pac-12 Networks, Big Ten Network, ACCN, NBC Sports Networks, and SECN. Live streaming is also available on platforms like Fubo.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of soccer from around the world. Tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to stay up to date with all the latest action.

