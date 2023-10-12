Soccer Matches to Watch on Friday: Estonia vs Azerbaijan in 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

On Friday’s soccer schedule, one of the standout matches is between Estonia and Azerbaijan in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying competition. This match promises to be an exciting clash between two formidable teams.

The game is scheduled to start at 11:50 AM ET. It will be televised on FOX Sports Networks, so fans can enjoy the live action from the comfort of their own homes. For those who prefer streaming, Fubo offers a live stream of the game.

The 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying competition features several other enticing matches on Friday. The Netherlands will face France at 2:30 PM ET, while Austria takes on Belgium at 2:32 PM ET. Portugal will square off against Slovakia at the same time, with Republic of Ireland playing against Greece and Iceland against Luxembourg at 2:35 PM ET.

Furthermore, there will be several other soccer matches to watch on Friday. Rutgers will go head-to-head with Wisconsin in college soccer at 6:00 PM ET. Later in the evening, Deportivo Maldonado will face Peñarol in the Campeonato Uruguayo Primera, Duke will take on NC State in college soccer, and UCLA will play against Utah in women’s college soccer.

If you’re a soccer enthusiast, you won’t want to miss these exciting games. Whether you choose to watch on TV or stream them online, there’s no shortage of soccer action to enjoy.

