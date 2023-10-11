The Must-Watch Soccer Contests on Thursday

News
Tanya King

Don’t miss out on the exciting soccer matches happening today. Here are some of the games you should tune in:

  • Men’s International Soccer Friendlies: Georgia vs Thailand at 11:50 AM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Latvia vs Armenia at 11:50 AM ET
  • Men’s International Soccer Friendlies: Montenegro vs Lebanon at 11:50 AM ET
  • Men’s International Soccer Friendlies: Sweden vs Moldova at 12:50 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Croatia vs Turkey at 2:30 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Albania vs Czechia at 2:30 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Spain vs Scotland at 2:32 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Belarus vs Romania at 2:32 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Andorra vs Kosovo at 2:35 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Faroe Islands vs Poland at 2:35 PM ET
  • 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Cyprus vs Norway at 2:35 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Utah State vs Fresno State at 5:00 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Rutgers vs Michigan at 6:00 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Florida State vs Notre Dame at 7:00 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Arkansas vs Florida at 7:00 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Iowa vs Northwestern at 8:00 PM ET
  • Women’s College Soccer: Boise State vs San Jose State at 9:00 PM ET
  • College Soccer: Stanford vs San Francisco at 9:00 PM ET

To catch all the live action, make sure you have access to the following TV channels: FOX Sports Networks, Fubo Sports Network, Big Ten Network, ACCN, SECN, Stadium, and Pac-12 Networks. Alternatively, you can stream the matches online through providers like Fubo and ESPN+. Enjoy the excitement of soccer from all around the world!

Sources: Data Skrive

Definitions:

Men’s International Soccer Friendlies: Friendly matches between national teams that are not part of any official competition.

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Matches played as part of the qualification process for the UEFA European Championship 2024.

Women’s College Soccer: Soccer matches between college teams at the women’s level.

College Soccer: Soccer matches between college teams at various levels (men’s and women’s).

