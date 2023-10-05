Thursday’s Soccer Schedule: Top-Tier Women’s College Soccer Games to Watch

Thursday’s soccer schedule is packed with exciting matchups, particularly in Women’s College Soccer. Fans can look forward to some high-quality games, including UCF vs Texas, USC vs Oregon, Pittsburgh vs Duke, and more.

To catch all the action, you can stream the games live on various platforms. The UCF vs Texas game will be available on ESPN, while Pac-12 Networks will cover the USC vs Oregon match. ACCN and NESN will broadcast the Pittsburgh vs Duke and Northeastern vs Charleston games, respectively. Meanwhile, SECN and FOX Sports Networks will cover the Alabama vs Auburn and Xavier vs Georgetown matchups.

In addition to the Women’s College Soccer games, there are other soccer matches to watch. The Concacaf Caribbean Cup will feature S.V. Robinhood vs Pantoja, available on FOX Sports Networks. For international soccer enthusiasts, the Copa Libertadores game between Palmeiras and Boca will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

For fans of specific teams, there are plenty of options as well. The Wisconsin vs Northwestern match will be covered the Big Ten Network, while the Virginia Tech vs NC State game can be viewed on ACCN. The Pac-12 Networks will broadcast the Utah vs California, Colorado vs Stanford, Oregon State vs UCLA, and Washington vs San Diego State games. Lastly, Stadium will cover the New Mexico vs Utah State, Fresno State vs Colorado State, and San Jose State vs Wyoming games.

With so many games to choose from, fans can enjoy a variety of soccer action on Thursday. Whether you’re a fan of Women’s College Soccer, international competitions, or specific college teams, there’s something for everyone.

Remember, you can stream these games live on platforms such as Fubo and ESPN+ to stay updated on all the soccer action happening around the world.

