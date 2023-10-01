Soccer Schedule: Exciting Matches to Watch Today

If you’re a soccer fan, you won’t want to miss the thrilling matches scheduled for today. One of the highlights is the Women’s Italian Serie A Soccer match between Inter Women and Fiorentina Women’s FC. This game promises to be highly competitive and is certainly worth watching.

For those looking for more soccer coverage, ESPN+ offers a great selection of live streaming options. You can also catch the action on FOX Sports Networks and CBS Sports Network, depending on the league and game you’re interested in.

Another game to watch today is the Women’s Bundesliga Soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Köln. This game is set to kick off at 1:30 PM ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. It’s a great opportunity to witness the skills and talents of these talented teams.

Additionally, fans of French soccer can tune in to the Domino’s Ligue 2 match between AC Ajaccio and SC Bastia. This game will be broadcast on beIN Sports and promises to be an exciting clash between two strong teams.

In the Primeira Liga, Gil Vicente will be facing Casa Pia in a match scheduled for 3:00 PM ET. The game will be shown on GolTV, allowing fans to follow the action of Portuguese soccer.

Fans of the Premier League can enjoy the match between Fulham and Chelsea FC. This game will be televised on NBC Sports Networks and USA Network. It’s a great opportunity to watch some top-level English football.

Finally, for those interested in Peruvian Primera Division Soccer, a match between Universitario de Deportes and UTC is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET. You can catch this game on GolTV.

Last but not least, the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Orlando Pride will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 10:00 PM ET. This is a fantastic opportunity to support women’s soccer and witness some thrilling action on the field.

Don’t miss out on these exciting matches! Stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ for more soccer coverage throughout the year.

