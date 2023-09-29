Saturday’s Soccer Slate: Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion and More

On Saturday, there will be a variety of exciting soccer games to watch. One of the highlights will be the match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. If you’re a fan of soccer, you can stream this game and other matches with ESPN+.

If you’re interested in Premier League action, the Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion game will kick off at 7:30 AM ET. You can tune in to the USA Network to watch it live. Alternatively, you can stream the game on Fubo!

In addition to the Premier League, there will be other leagues with live games available for streaming. The Italian Serie B Soccer match between Modena and Venezia FC will begin at 7:55 AM ET. You can catch this game on FOX Sports Networks or stream it on Fubo!

For fans of French soccer, the Domino’s Ligue 2 will have several matches to watch. The game between Troyes AC and AS Saint-Étienne will start at 8:50 AM ET. You can watch it on beIN Sports or stream it on Fubo!

There will also be a Turkish Süper Lig match between Trabzonspor AS and Pendikspor at 8:50 AM ET. You can tune in to beIN Sports or stream it on Fubo!

Moreover, the English Premier League will feature another exciting game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace. It will kick off at 10:00 AM ET and you can watch it live on the USA Network. Streaming is available on Fubo!

Other games to look forward to include Clermont vs Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 at 10:55 AM ET, Galatasaray A.S. vs MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish Süper Lig at 11:55 AM ET, and Tottenham Hotspur FC vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 12:30 PM ET.

There will also be matches in other leagues such as the Saudi League Soccer, Canadian Premier League Soccer, USL Championship Soccer, and College Soccer.

Don’t miss out on any soccer action! You can stream games from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+.

