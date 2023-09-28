The Must-Watch Soccer Matches This Friday

If you’re a soccer fan, you won’t want to miss these exciting matchups happening on Friday. The first game to watch is the Saudi League Soccer match between Al-Ta’ee and Al Nassr. It kicks off at 10:45 AM ET, and you can catch it on FOX Sports Networks.

Next up is another game from the Saudi League Soccer featuring Al-Hilal versus Al-Shabab FC. This match starts at 1:45 PM ET and will also be broadcasted on FOX Sports Networks.

If you’re interested in watching Ligue 1 action, make sure to tune in to the game between RC Strasbourg Alsace and RC Lens. It begins at 2:50 PM ET and will be shown on beIN Sports.

For fans of the Primeira Liga, there’s an intriguing matchup between Benfica and FC Porto. This game starts at 3:00 PM ET and can be watched on GolTV.

If college soccer is more your speed, don’t miss the Duke versus Syracuse game. It kicks off at 7:00 PM ET and will be shown on ACCN.

Later in the evening, you can tune in to the Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer match between Gualaceo and Deportivo Cuenca, starting at 8:00 PM ET on GolTV.

Lastly, there’s a Canadian Premier League Soccer game between Cavalry FC and Valour FC at 9:00 PM ET, which will be broadcasted on FOX Sports Networks.

To catch all of these matches, you can stream them live on Fubo! And for even more soccer coverage, be sure to check out ESPN+.

