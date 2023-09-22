Saturday’s Soccer Schedule Offers Excitement across Various Leagues

If you’re a soccer enthusiast, then Saturday’s schedule is packed with thrilling matches across different leagues. From the Italian Serie B Soccer showdown between Brescia and Venezia FC to Premier League clashes, there’s something for everyone.
To catch the action, you can stream the matches on various platforms such as ESPN+ and Fubo. Here’s a rundown of the key matchups:
Italian Serie B Soccer: Brescia vs Venezia FC
Kick-off Time: 7:55 AM ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Domino’s Ligue 2: Troyes AC vs AJ Auxerre
Kick-off Time: 8:50 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports
Premier League: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest
Kick-off Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network
Ligue 1: Nantes vs Lorient
Kick-off Time: 10:50 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports
Premier League: Brentford vs Everton FC
Kick-off Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: NBC
Turkish Süper Lig: Basaksehir vs Galatasaray A.S.
Kick-off Time: 12:55 PM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports
Canadian Premier League Soccer: York United vs Cavalry FC
Kick-off Time: 1:00 PM ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs Olympique Lyonnais
Kick-off Time: 2:55 PM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports
Canadian Premier League Soccer: Vancouver FC vs HFX Wanderers FC
Kick-off Time: 4:00 PM ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
College Soccer: Northeastern vs Stony Brook
Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NESN
USL Championship Soccer: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs New Mexico United
Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: CBS
Canadian Premier League Soccer: Forge FC vs Pacific FC
Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Orange County SC
Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports
Whether you’re a fan of domestic leagues or international competitions, Saturday’s soccer schedule has you covered. Tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ to enjoy soccer action from across the world.
Definitions:
– Italian Serie B Soccer: The second-highest professional soccer league in Italy.
– Premier League: The top professional soccer league in England.
– Ligue 1: The top professional soccer league in France.
– Turkish Süper Lig: The highest professional soccer league in Turkey.
– Canadian Premier League Soccer: The premier professional soccer league in Canada.
– USL Championship Soccer: The second-highest level of professional soccer in the United States.
