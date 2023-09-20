Exciting Soccer Matches to Watch Today

Thursday’s soccer schedule offers an array of thrilling matches for soccer enthusiasts. One highly-anticipated game is the showdown between Damac FC and Al-Hilal in the Saudi League Soccer. For more live soccer coverage, check out ESPN+.

The first match, Damac FC vs Al-Hilal, kicks off at 10:45 AM ET. Fans can catch the action on FOX Sports Networks or stream it on Fubo.

Following that, there’s an exciting clash between Al-Ittihad Club and Al-Fateh SC at 1:45 PM ET, also being broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. Tune in and cheer for your favorite team watching it on Fubo.

For those who enjoy women’s college soccer, there are several matches to look forward to as well. At 5:00 PM ET, Fordham and St. Bonaventure face off in a thrilling game which can be watched on MSG. Wyoming takes on UNLV at 6:00 PM ET, airing on Stadium. Ohio State plays against Nebraska at the same time on the Big Ten Network. Vanderbilt battles Ole Miss at 7:00 PM ET on SECN, and Louisville takes on Pittsburgh at 8:00 PM ET on ACCN. Lastly, at 8:00 PM ET, Illinois competes against Indiana on the Big Ten Network, and San Jose State clashes with New Mexico at 10:00 PM ET, airing on Stadium. All these matches can be streamed on Fubo.

Wherever you are in the world, you can stay updated with soccer action all year round following Fubo and ESPN+.

