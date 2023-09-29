“Shark Tank” Season 15 Premieres on September 29: All You Need to Know

The highly anticipated fifteenth season of the hit reality show “Shark Tank” is set to premiere on Friday, September 29, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show follows a group of aspiring entrepreneurs who present their business ideas to a panel of successful investors known as the “sharks.”

The season 15 premiere features a diverse range of products, including chocolate with reduced calories, a wine specifically designed to complement pizza, a pediatric medical eye patch, and an herbal soap formulated for individuals with eczema.

If you’re unable to catch the show live on television, you can stream it through various live-streaming services. FuboTV and DirecTV Stream both offer free trials, allowing viewers to watch the season 15 premiere at no cost. Additionally, Sling is offering a half-price discount on the first month of its service, making it another viable streaming option.

“Shark Tank” has become a popular platform for entrepreneurs to secure funding and support for their business ventures. The show is known for its intense bidding wars, as multiple sharks compete to invest in the most promising ideas. Executive producer Mark Burnett, along with the show’s panel of successful business moguls, aims to turn these dreams into profitable enterprises.

fuboTV, the live TV streaming service that will be airing the season 15 premiere of “Shark Tank,” is renowned for its extensive sports coverage, including international soccer, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and more. With 150 channels and 1,000 hours of DVR included in its subscription packages, fuboTV offers a comprehensive streaming experience for sports enthusiasts.

Don’t miss out on the exciting new season of “Shark Tank” and the opportunity to witness innovative business ideas come to life. Tune in to the premiere on September 29 or stream it through one of the available live-streaming services for an unparalleled entrepreneurship experience.

