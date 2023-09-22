Saturday’s Serie A Matches: Hellas Verona vs AC Milan and More

Saturday’s Serie A schedule is set to feature some exciting matches, including the clash between Hellas Verona and AC Milan. For those wondering how to watch these games, we have all the details covered.

Hellas Verona, with a record of 2 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, will travel to Milan to face AC Milan, who have recorded 3 wins and 1 draw so far this season. The match will take place at Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

Another intriguing fixture on Saturday’s schedule is Sassuolo versus Juventus. Juventus, currently holding a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, will face Sassuolo, who have registered 1 win and 3 losses. The match will be held at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell’Emilia.

Lazio will also be in action, taking on AC Monza at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. AC Monza has a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses, while Lazio has 1 win and 3 losses to their name.

