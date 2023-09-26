In today’s Serie A schedule, US Lecce is gearing up to take on Juventus in what promises to be an exciting match. Both teams have had a strong start to the season and will be looking to secure a vital win.

For fans who are unable to attend the match in person, there are various options available to watch live coverage of the game. ESPN+ is offering extensive soccer coverage, allowing fans to catch all the sporting action from the comfort of their own homes. A subscription to Fubo also ensures access to a wide range of live sports events throughout the year.

US Lecce, with a record of 3 wins, 2 draws, and 0 losses, will be facing the mighty Juventus, who have a similarly impressive record of 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. The game will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, where both teams will give their all to clinch the victory.

It’s important to note that not all betting offers may be available in all states. Gambling responsibly is encouraged, and those who find themselves struggling with gambling addiction can seek help contacting 1-800-GAMBLER.

As always, Data Skrive provides reliable and up-to-date information on sporting events. Sources: ESPN+, Fubo.

