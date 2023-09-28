Serie A Thursday Preview: ACF Fiorentina vs Frosinone Calcio

Thursday’s Serie A schedule brings an exciting match between ACF Fiorentina and Frosinone Calcio. Both teams are looking to secure a victory and climb up the league table. Here is a preview of the game and how you can watch it.

ACF Fiorentina, with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss, will be traveling to Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone to face Frosinone Calcio. Frosinone Calcio has a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. This match promises to be an intense battle between two competitive teams.

In another fixture, Bologna will face AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza. Bologna currently has a record of 1 win, 3 draws, and 1 loss, while AC Monza has a record of 1 win, 2 draws, and 2 losses. Both teams will be eager to secure a victory and improve their positions.

AS Roma will travel to Luigi Ferraris in Genoa to face Genoa CFC. AS Roma has a record of 1 win, 2 draws, and 2 losses, while Genoa CFC has a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 3 losses. This match will be crucial for both teams to gather points and move up the league rankings.

To watch these matches, you can tune in to Fubo or ESPN+. These platforms provide extensive coverage of soccer matches from around the world. Please remember to gamble responsibly and seek help if you or someone you know has a gambling problem or addiction.

In conclusion, Thursday’s Serie A fixtures promise exciting action. ACF Fiorentina vs Frosinone Calcio, Bologna vs AC Monza, and AS Roma vs Genoa CFC are all matches to watch out for. Tune in to Fubo or ESPN+ to catch all the soccer action.

Sources:

– Data Skrive