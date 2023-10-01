“Secrets in the Desert” Premieres Tonight: How to Stream Lifetime Movies

Tonight, “Secrets in the Desert” will debut on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Starring Kayleigh Ruller and Alex Trumble, this movie tells the story of a couple whose road trip takes a dark turn when their vehicle breaks down in the desert. As Ruller’s character, Charlie, searches for her missing boyfriend, she finds herself in a strange town where she isn’t sure who to trust.

If you don’t have access to a television or simply prefer to stream the movie, there are several streaming services that offer Lifetime. Here are some options:

1. Philo – Sign up for a free trial to watch Lifetime and over 70 other channels. After the trial ends, the service costs $25 per month.

2. DirecTV Stream – This service offers more than 75 channels, including Lifetime, for $74.99 per month. You can start with a free trial.

3. Frndly – For just $6.99 per month, Frndly provides access to over 40 channels, both live and on-demand. Lifetime is among its offerings.

4. Sling TV – Keep an eye out for promotional offers from Sling TV, which also includes Lifetime in its channel lineup.

Another option is Hulu + Live TV, which carries Lifetime. Currently, they have a special deal where you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $49.99 for three months. After that, the price increases to $76.99 per month.

If you decide to sign up for any of these services, remember that you can cancel before the end of the trial period if you’re not satisfied.

To find out which channel Lifetime is on for your cable provider, you can use the channel finders available on Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Now, you can enjoy “Secrets in the Desert” on Lifetime, either through traditional cable or streaming it on one of the popular streaming services mentioned above.

