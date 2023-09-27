Saw X: A Gruesome Addition to the Horror Franchise

Saw X, the latest installment in Lionsgate’s torture-horror franchise, promises to be the most chilling and personal entry yet. Set between the events of Saw and Saw 2, the film delves into a previously untold chapter of Jigsaw’s twisted game. The official synopsis reveals that John Kramer, played Tobin Bell, travels to Mexico in search of a cure for his cancer, only to discover he has been deceived. Fueled desperation and armed with a newfound purpose, he sets out to exact revenge on those who defrauded him, using his signature, visceral traps.

If you’re planning to watch Saw X, you may be wondering where and how to catch it. The movie will hit theaters starting tomorrow night with a wider release scheduled for September 29. To find showtimes near you, you can check the local listings on popular theater websites.

For those who prefer streaming services, Lionsgate has a deal with Universal that ensures Saw X will first be available on Starz before making its way to Peacock. The release date for streaming platforms is uncertain, but based on historical patterns, it is expected that the film will arrive on Starz around mid-to-late March 2024. A Peacock release is likely to follow in late 2024 or 2025.

If you’re new to the Saw franchise and want to catch up on previous films, you’re in luck. All nine previous movies are available to stream on various platforms. Prime Video offers Saw 1–6 and Jigsaw, Starz has Saw 1–6 and Saw 3D, and Hulu provides Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Written Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, and directed Kevin Greutert, Saw X features a talented cast including Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach. The film has been given an R rating for its grisly violence, torture sequences, language, and some drug use. With a runtime of 1 hour and 58 minutes, Saw X is sure to deliver a terrifying and intense viewing experience.

