San Jose State Spartans vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: A Clash of MWC Rivals

The San Jose State Spartans are set to face off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in an exciting MWC showdown on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:59 PM ET.

Both teams come into this matchup with similar records, with the Spartans holding a 3-5 record and the Rainbow Warriors at 2-6. Despite their respective struggles, both teams will be looking to secure a crucial victory in this conference battle.

San Jose State has shown strength on the defensive end, particularly in their passing game. They are ranked 17th in the nation, allowing just 182.9 passing yards per game. However, their rushing defense has been a weak point, ranking 10th-worst with 197.3 rushing yards allowed per game. On the offensive side, the Spartans boast a balanced attack with a solid rushing offense ranked 59th in the country. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has been a key player for San Jose State, leading the team in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, on the other hand, have excelled in their passing offense, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 305.5 passing yards per game. However, their rushing game has struggled, ranking worst in the nation. Quarterback Brayden Schager has been the driving force behind Hawaii’s passing attack, leading the team in passing yards and touchdowns.

Fans who are eager to watch the matchup live can tune in to SPEC to catch all the action. Alternatively, tickets for the game can be purchased from Vivid Seats.

Get ready for a thrilling clash between these MWC rivals as they battle it out on the gridiron. Will the Spartans’ dominant passing defense be able to contain Hawaii’s potent aerial attack? Or will the Rainbow Warriors find success on the ground against San Jose State’s vulnerable rushing defense? Tune in to find out!

