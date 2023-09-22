Air Force Academy Falcons vs San Jose State Spartans: Battle of the Undefeated

The highly anticipated clash between the Air Force Academy Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans is set to take place on Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. CT). With both teams boasting unbeaten records, this college football game promises to be a thrilling battle on the field.

The game will be televised live on FS1, and for those who prefer streaming options, it can be watched on demand online. Streaming services like Fubo and Sling offer promotional offers and free trials for fans to catch the action.

The San Jose State Spartans will host the game at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. This regular season match-up is expected to draw a large crowd, as fans gather to watch these two undefeated teams go head-to-head.

For those interested in sports betting, the point spread and betting odds for the game have been set. The Air Force Academy Falcons are favored with a moneyline of -225, while the San Jose State Spartans have a moneyline of +180. The spread is -6 for the Falcons and +6 for the Spartans, with an over/under of 45.5.

In addition to this exciting game, fans can also find information on how to stream live TV, sports events, and movies on a budget. From watching Pac-12 Network without cable to getting the cheapest live TV streaming service with Philo, there are plenty of options to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an epic battle between the undefeated Air Force Academy Falcons and the San Jose State Spartans. It’s a game you won’t want to miss!

Definitions:

– Moneyline: The moneyline is a type of bet in which you choose which team will win the game outright.

– Spread: The spread refers to the number of points which one team is favored over another. Betting on the spread means predicting whether the favored team will win more or less than the specified number of points.

– Over/Under: The over/under is a type of bet in which you predict whether the total score of the game will be higher or lower than a specified number.

