Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers: Big 10 Football Game Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers in a highly-anticipated Big 10 football game this Saturday, October 7th. The game will be broadcasted on NBC and will also be available for live streaming on Peacock. Kickoff is set for 12:00 PM ET.

Rutgers has gotten off to a fantastic start this season, with a 4-1 record. This is their best start through five games since joining the Big Ten in 2014. In their previous game, the Scarlet Knights dominated Wagner with a crushing 52-3 victory. Junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been leading the charge for Rutgers’ offense, which is currently averaging 30.8 points per game this season. Wimsatt, along with running back Kyle Monangai, has accounted for 15 of the team’s 20 touchdowns so far.

On the defensive end, Rutgers has been equally impressive. They are tied for 12th in the Top 25, allowing just 12.8 points per game. Head coach Greg Schiano emphasizes the team’s focus on improvement, with an emphasis on sleep, nutrition, and overall well-being. Their mindset is centered around becoming a winning team in the highly-competitive Big Ten conference.

Wisconsin, on the other hand, holds a 3-1 record, coming off a 38-17 victory over Purdue. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has proven to be a dual-threat player with his rushing abilities, recording 36 rushes, 103 rush yards, and 4 rush touchdowns in the first four games. The Badgers are led head coach Luke Fickell, who took over the program last November.

To watch the Rutgers vs Wisconsin game, tune in to NBC or stream it live on Peacock. Peacock is available on a variety of devices, and signing up is simple. Make sure not to miss this exciting Big Ten matchup between two talented teams.

